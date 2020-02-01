Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACI. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.55.

CACI stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 256,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,767. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Caci International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

