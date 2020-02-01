Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) PT Lowered to $80.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 193,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Calavo Growers by 884.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calavo Growers by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.