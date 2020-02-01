Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 770,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

