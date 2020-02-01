CannabisCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $690,573.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.