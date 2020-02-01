CanonChain (CZR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One CanonChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. CanonChain has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $667,431.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CanonChain has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CanonChain Token Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,223,642 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com . CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

