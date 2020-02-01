Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.41.

Shares of TSE CJ traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 409,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of $288.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

