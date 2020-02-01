Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,408 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.