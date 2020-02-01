Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,408 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
