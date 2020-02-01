Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.88 billion. Carnival reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.53. 11,795,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

