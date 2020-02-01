Caspian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,573.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $169,573.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

