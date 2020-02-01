CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.88.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CDW by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,894,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.45. 1,165,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

