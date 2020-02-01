CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.51% of CECO Environmental worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

