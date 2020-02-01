Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

