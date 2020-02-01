Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.