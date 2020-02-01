Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41, 505,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,056,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the third quarter worth $38,000. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

