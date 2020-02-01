Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

