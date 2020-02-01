Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.28.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

