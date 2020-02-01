CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 240,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 355,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 215,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 5,125,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,152. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.