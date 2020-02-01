Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 166,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,436. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

