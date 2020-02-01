Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 1,696 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $152,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 740,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,474,099.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $86.00 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.