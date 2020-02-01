Cfra Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Cfra from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

