CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$116.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$111.00 to C$116.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.50.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$101.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$84.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

