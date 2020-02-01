Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSBR. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSBR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 38,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,656. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.