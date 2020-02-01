Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

NASDAQ CYOU remained flat at $$10.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $568.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.