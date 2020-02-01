Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CVX traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.
In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
