Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CVX traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

