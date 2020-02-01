Chronologic Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003831 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $336,849.00 and approximately $4,995.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,214,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,838 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.