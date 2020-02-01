Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

