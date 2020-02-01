Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Raised to “Buy” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.81.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.