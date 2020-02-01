Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,809,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.