Citigroup Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a sell rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

PCAR stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 154.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $7,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

