Citigroup Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $138.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.