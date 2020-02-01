Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.00. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Clearsign Combustion worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

