CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

CNX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

