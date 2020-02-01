Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

