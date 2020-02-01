Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

