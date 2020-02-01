CoinUs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,134.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $224,214.00 and $3,134.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005417 BTC.

999 (999) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

