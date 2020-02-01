Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CL traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,591,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.