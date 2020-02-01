Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $73.78. 13,591,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,186. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

