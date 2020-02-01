Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE CMP traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,873 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

