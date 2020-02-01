CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 442,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

