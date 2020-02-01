Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 981,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

