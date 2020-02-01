Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Friday. 1,052,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,391. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

