Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,219 First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 735,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,339,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBP stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.