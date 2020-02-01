Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,774 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

