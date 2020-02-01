Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 387,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 347,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,111 shares of company stock valued at $573,517 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

