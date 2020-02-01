Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBX stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BBX Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX)

Comments


