Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 245,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,911.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,920.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.