Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:FN opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.
In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
