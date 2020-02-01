Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

