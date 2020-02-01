Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

