Cowen Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $65.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,487. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

