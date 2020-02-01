Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $105.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.